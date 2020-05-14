Obamas Read a Children’s Book as Obamagate Revelations Erupt

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have broadcast themselves reading a children’s book aloud to the interwebs while “Obamagate” revelations about former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn have erupted.

The Obamas posted a tweet of themselves Thursday reading the children’s book The Word Collector, about a child who collects words that he hears in scrapbooks, ignoring the news of President Donald Trump’s call ordering Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) to have him testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for investigating Flynn and Trump during Trump’s transition period.

Michelle and I want to do our part to give all you parents a break today, so we’re reading “The Word Collector” for @chipublib. It’s a fun book that vividly illustrates the transformative power of words––and we hope you enjoy it as much as we did. pic.twitter.com/ADYbL6Dzg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 14, 2020

“We chose this book because it illustrates the transformative power of words,” the former president says in the video. “I love words.”

Trump sounded off on the recently unveiled circumstances surrounding Flynn’s prosecution on Fox News’s Mornings with Maria just days before the Obamas made this video for the Chicago Public Library.

Trump said it was a coordinated effort between Obama’s administration and the FBI that targeted him, and it was a plan that included Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The president has repeatedly opined about a massive “Obamagate” scandal, saying that it was Obama and “Sleepy Joe” who led the “most corrupt administration in U.S. history,” and he was triumphant when he learned the Justice Department dropped its case against Flynn.

Meanwhile, Obama’s fellow Democrats House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and even left-wing Hollywood have been doing much of the dirty work to deflect attention away from “Obamagate.”

As for the book reading, Michelle Obama said at the end of the video that her husband is the “word guy” in the house like the guy in the story.