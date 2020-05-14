A worker at a Pennsylvania medical supply distributing company left his seat to dance ahead of a speech by President Donald Trump.

The president’s traditional advance playlist for events began playing Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” inspiring the worker to dance to the music.

Fox News reporter John Roberts spotted the worker and filmed a video of the moment that he shared on Twitter.

Workers at Owens & Minor getting their “MJ” on in advance of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ event pic.twitter.com/Fo6LNqfGcu — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 14, 2020

The president spoke to workers after visiting the Owens & Minor, Inc. Distribution Center, a 137-year-old American medical equipment distributor in Allentown, Pennsylvania.