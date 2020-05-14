The White House on Thursday said there were currently no preparations to put House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) into power should both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence get infected with the coronavirus.

“You know that’s not even something we’re addressing. We’re keeping the president healthy. We’re keeping the vice president healthy; and they are healthy at this moment, and they will continue to be,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said when asked by reporters at the White House about the presidential line of succession.

Leftists have long fantasized about a “President Nancy Pelosi” if Trump and Pence were impeached. But as the third government official in the line of succession, Pelosi would take the lead in the unlikely scenario that both Pence and Trump were killed or incapacitated by the coronavirus.

But McEnany did not seriously entertain the idea repeatedly proposed by reporters in the White House driveway on Thursday.

“The president’s healthy. The vice president’s healthy, and I think that’s something all reporters should be celebrating and the American people as well,” McEnany said.