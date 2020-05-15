Andrew Cuomo: New York State’s Lockdown Extended to June 13

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Friday that he has extended his state’s lockdown order to June 13, unless individual areas can meet specific criteria to reopen as the United States continues to combat the deadly Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo said regions such as Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, and Mohawk Valley may begin operations as part of the state’s Phase One reopening plan.

CBS News New York reports that a region may reopen if it meets the following criteria:

According to CDC guidelines, a region has to have at least 14 days of decline in total hospitalizations and deaths on a three day rolling average

Regions with few COVID-19 cases can not have 15 new cases or five deaths on a three day rolling average

A region must have fewer than two new COVID-19 patients per 100,000 residents per day

Hospitals can’t be filled to more than 70% capacity – including ICU beds – leaving 30% available in the event of a surge

All hospitals must have a 90 day stockpile of PPE

There must be 30 tests per 1,000 residents ready to go

Regions must have 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents, with additional tracers available based on the projected number of cases in the region

A risk/reward analysis of which businesses can reopen, with most essential businesses with lowest risk being prioritized

New York, which remains the epicenter of the U.S.’s coronavirus pandemic, has 348,192 confirmed cases and 27,617 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, Delaware Gov. John Carney announced Thursday lockdown restrictions on beaches and community pools will be lifted the evening of May 22 with social distancing guidelines still in place.

From Friday, ice cream shops and trucks may reopen for business, the Democratic governor said.

“Summer at the beach and the pool is a huge part of life for so many Delawareans,” he said in a statement. “As we ease our way into a new normal, we’re trying to find ways for Delawareans to enjoy the outdoors and the company of their families.”

For out-of-state beachgoers, the mandatory 14-day quarantine period will still be active, he said, adding, residents must maintain at least 6 feet distance from others outdoors and face coverings must be worn on the boardwalk and they are encouraged at the beach.

According to the Delaware Divison of Public Health, the state has recorded more than 7,200 cases of COVID-19 and 260 deaths.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an Executive Order reopening beaches, boardwalks, lakes and lakeshores for Friday of the Memorial Day weekend.

The UPI contributed to this report.