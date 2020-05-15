Larry Kudlow: Americans ‘Ready to Go’ After Coronavirus Lockdowns

White House Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Friday morning in an interview he believed Americans were ready to jump back into the marketplace and boost the economy as coronavirus lockdowns were loosening.

“You know, there’s a sense out there, kind of a spirit culturally, you’d call it a weltanschauung, people want to come out,” Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business host Stuart Varney.

Kudlow said that the virus growth rates and infection curves were flattening and that Americans were growing more positive about leaving their homes and returning to the marketplace.

“They’re ready to go, they want to be safe, we want them to be very safe, but I think the spirit of it is, ‘Let’s get going,'” he said. “And Americans are ready to move.”

Kudlow, however, said that the economy was still in a “free fall” and predicted terrible economic numbers in the second quarter. But he said there were “glimmers” of economic hope such as improvements among homebuilding, trucking, and shipping.

He proposed payroll tax cuts, capital gains tax cuts, and even floated the idea of lowering corporate rates for American companies returning to the United States.

“I do think the country’s opening up,” he said. “I think the country is really listening to President Trump’s leadership and that’s an awfully good thing, let’s go.”