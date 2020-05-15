Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said China deliberately exported the novel coronavirus to avoid being the only country facing economic devastation via viral epidemic. She offered her remarks on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily in an interview with host Alex Marlow.

“There is a preponderance of opinion that this pandemic — this virus — originated from Wuhan,” said Cheney. “It’s also without question — it cannot be challenged — that the government of China shut down travel from Wuhan into the rest of their country while they allowed travel from Wuhan into the rest of the world. That is without question, and that alone tells you [the Chinese government] knew that they had human-to-human transmission.”

Cheney continued, “They knew it was so dangerous that they didn’t want it in the rest of their country, but yet they caused it to be exported to the rest of the world, and I think that they pretty clearly did that. I’m sure they understood the economic devastation this virus was going to cause, and I think they made a very clear, calculated decision that they didn’t want to be the only country having to face that devastation.”

LISTEN:

Cheney went on, “There’s no question that they exported this virus. There’s also no question that they continue to hide the truth about it. They continue to refuse to allow the kind of investigation that we need to help speed up the development of a vaccine and other things.”

Democrats dismissing political focus on China’s role in the coronavirus outbreak are negligent, assessed Cheney, highlighting Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) dismissal of President Donald Trump’s attention to China as a “distraction.”

Cheney said, “The notion that somehow we should not hold China accountable is just complete malpractice from anybody who wants to be in a position of leadership in this country.”

Cheney concluded, “The issue of China is going to be the most challenging, most difficult, [and] most threatening issue of our time.”

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.