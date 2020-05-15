Donald Trump Unveils Space Force Flag at the White House

President Donald Trump on Friday at the White House debuted the official flag for the Space Force, the newly created branch of the Armed Forces.

“Space is going to be the future, both in terms of defense and offense and so many other things,” Trump said during the Space Force flag’s unveiling.

The president also signed a proclamation for Armed Forces Day.

CMSgt Roger Towberman, the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the U.S. Space Force appeared with the president and showed off the new Space Force rank patch on his uniform.

Towberman unfurled the dark blue flag with the United States Space Force logo for the first time in the Oval Office.

“That’s a big day,” Trump said.

Gen. Jay Raymond, the first Chief of the United States Space Force, explained that the delta wing symbol was used in the earliest days of the Space community and the North Star signified the core values and guiding light for the program. The orbit around the globe, he said, symbolizes the United State’s space capabilities.

Trump signed a card for Towberman before signing the Armed Forces day proclamation, including the Space Force branch for the first time.

“Here, Roger, please don’t put this on eBay tonight,” Trump joked.