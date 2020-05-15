Catherine Callahan, a Pennsylvania resident attending the shutdown protest at the state’s capitol on Friday, said she is standing up against “Commie Tommy Tom Wolf,” telling Breitbart News that the governor is “trying to turn Pennsylvania into his own makeshift Stalinist Russia” and adding that they “won’t stand for it.”

“I’m here protesting Commie Tommy Tom Wolf,” Callahan told Breitbart News.

“I mean he’s a communist, and everything he has demonstrated for us today just proves that he is a communist,” she said, referencing Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) recent threats to small business owners.

“Threatening to take away licenses to open your business, your liquor licenses, et cetera. He is refusing to let people run their lives and feed their families,” Callahan stated. “This is America. This is not Stalinist Russia. But he is trying to turn Pennsylvania into his own makeshift Stalinist Russia, and we won’t stand for it.”

Callahan added that she believes it is safe enough for people to return to work and said the choice to wear a mask should be left to the individual — not mandated by the governor.

“And if you want to wear a mask, that should be your individual right and yours alone. When it comes from the government, that makes it unconstitutional,” she said.

“I have the freedom to not wear a mask,” she added. “I am not sick. I don’t know anyone who is. I don’t know anyone who knows anyone who is.”