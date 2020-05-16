Hundreds showed support for President Trump in a massive boat parade along the Intracoastal Waterway in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday.

Trump supporters flocked to the Intracoastal Waterway — venturing from the Jacksonville inlet to the Palm Valley Bridge — to express support for the president:

One of the attendees told Breitbart News that over 500 boats participated in the event, which kicked off with the national anthem. Others were standing on banks to demonstrate their support. Photos show participants waving American flags, as well as Trump 2020 flags.

“You can’t ignore the support for Trump,” a Jacksonville resident who participated in the event told Breitbart News, adding that the turnout gives her faith.

“Great family event with social distancing,” she added:

“It’s a great event, because it demonstrates the First Amendment of the constitution, or a political activist can go out in public and say what they have to say and how they feel and who they can support, whether it be Republican or Democrat,” Navy veteran Ray Shaw, said, according to News4Jax.

Similarly, another “Trumptilla” boat parade occurred in South Florida in early May, with supporters cruising the Intracoastal Waterway from Jupiter to Mar-a-Lago.

Another Jacksonville boat parade is rumored to occur on June 14 — on President Trump’s birthday.

President Trump, a Florida resident, scored a significant political victory in the Sunshine State in 2016, edging out his challenger, Hillary Clinton, 48.6 percent to 47.4.