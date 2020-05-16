Sen. John Cornyn Counters Democrats: Enough Gun Control Already

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) countered a Democrat-led push for more regulations on “ghost guns” by making clear his belief that there is enough gun control already.

On May 15, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and other Democrats are demanding background checks for “ghost guns” and kits containing parts that can be used to build guns.

The Mike Bloomberg-founded gun control group, Everytown for Gun Safety, supports the Democrat push.

Politico quoted Sen. Cornyn in a way that gave readers the impression that he also supported the advocacy. They reported that Cornyn “might be open to background checks for gun-kit purchases” based on Cornyn saying, “I guess you can look at it that you’re buying an assembled gun or an unassembled gun. To me, the same standard makes sense.”

Breitbart News contacted Sen. Cornyn’s office to ask about the statement, and his office made clear that Cornyn opposes Democrats’ pressure for more gun control. He supports the laws as they are, differentiating between kits with 100 percent complete parts–included receivers–and kits containing parts that are only 80 percent complete.

