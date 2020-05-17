Michigan protester Rob Cortis told Breitbart News that Democrats now believe walls work because of the quarantines they’ve imposed.

Cortis and his “Trump Unity Bridge” float were in Grand Haven, Michigan, on Saturday to protest the closure of a huge parking lot at Gand Haven State Park, shuttered due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shutdown orders.

“Nancy Pelosi, [Chuck] Schumer, even Joe Biden and [Barack] Obama. They all finally agree with President Trump that walls do work because they’re endorsing the quarantine around all the people, building a wall around them and saying, ‘If we build a wall around you with quarantine, you’ll be safe,'” Cortis told Breitbart News.

“And if you’re safe, we’ll slowly let you out properly. We’ll put some rules and guidelines together, just like President Trump said,” he said.

“They all agree with President Trump!” he declared.

Cortis accepts donations so he can stay on the road promoting Trump, and he said he’s traveled over 260,000 miles supporting the president.

In Grand Haven, Cortis was offering “President Trump 2020” masks as a fundraiser for his efforts, which he said are available on his website.

“If everybody wears a Trump 2020 mask, you know what’s going to happen? CNN’s going to start announcing, ‘You don’t have to wear masks anymore,'” he said.

“Wear a Trump 2020 mask, the quarantine will be over,” Cortis said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.