Donald Trump Optimistic About ‘Staggeringly Good’ Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine

President Donald Trump on Monday voiced optimism about the testing results of the coronavirus vaccine from Moderna.

“It’s incredible what they can do, and I’ve seen results and the results are staggeringly good,” Trump said.

The stock market jumped 890 points after news of the Moderna vaccine was released on Monday morning. The company announced that its preliminary test of the vaccine was successful and would move into phase two of testing.

The president appeared delighted by the news, speaking to reporters after meeting with Sen. Tim Scott and other advisors about economic Opportunity Zones in urban communities.

“You’re seeing it maybe today for the first time where not only are the markets up tremendously, but we’ve had tremendous, tremendously good and positive information on therapeutics, on cures and on vaccines,” he said.

He said the United States had some of the best scientists, doctors, and researchers working on coming up with a vaccine.

“I think you’re going to have the ‘v,'” Trump said, referring to a spike in economic activity after the coronavirus-fueled economic plunge. “I think it’s going to be terrific.”

The president said that the economic third quarter would be difficult, but that 2021 would be much better.

“2021 is going to be amazing,” Scott agreed.

“This is a very big day, this feels much different than Friday,” Trump said, referring to last week’s market plunge of over 600 points.