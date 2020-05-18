Donald Trump Reminds Mitt Romney He Is a Loser

President Donald Trump reminded Sen. Mitt Romney on Monday that he is a loser whom former President Barack Obama defeated in 2012.

Romney again publicly opposed the president’s decision to fire inspectors generals who were investigating his administration. On Friday night, Trump fired the State Department’s inspector general, Steve Linick, whom former President Barack Obama appointed, prompting Romney’s criticism.

“The firings of multiple Inspectors General is unprecedented; doing so without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose,” Romney wrote on Twitter:

The firings of multiple Inspectors General is unprecedented; doing so

without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose. It is a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) May 16, 2020

In response, Trump shared a video featuring Romney losing the presidency, which also featured footage of Trump’s dramatic victory in 2016, even though Romney famously tried to stop him from winning the Republican nomination.

“LOSER,” Trump wrote: