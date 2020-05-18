Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Monday that his committee will debate and vote on authorizing subpoenas for former Obama administration officials related to FISA abuse and Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s probe into the Trump campaign.

If approved, Graham would be authorized to subpoena testimony and materials from fired FBI Director James Comey, fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, fired Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and other key figures.

The vote will take place on June 4, 2020 — and represents the first major step Graham will take as chairman of the Judiciary Committee to get to the bottom of how the Obama administration began its investigation of the Trump campaign and how it used the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to surveill the campaign.

According to Graham’s office, the authorization would cover a wide swath of witnesses, documents, and other materials, including:

Documents and communications referenced in, and testimony at a hearing or deposition of any individual named or identified by pseudonym in, the report titled “Review of Four FISA Applications and Other Aspects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation” issued by the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Documents; communications related to, and the testimony at a hearing or deposition of any current or former executive branch official or employee involved in, the Crossfire Hurricane investigation (including investigations opened under the Crossfire Hurricane umbrella) or the receipt or analysis of reports prepared by Christopher Steele (commonly referred to as the “Steele dossier”); [and] Documents, communications and testimony at a hearing or deposition related to any aforementioned matter from: Trisha Anderson, Brian Auten, James Baker, William Barr, Dana Boente, Jennifer Boone, John Brennan, James Clapper, Kevin Clinesmith, James Comey, Patrick Conlon, Michael Dempsey, Stuart Evans, Tashina Gauhar, Carl Ghattas, Curtis Heide, Kathleen Kavalec, David Laufman, Stephen Laycock, Jacob Lew, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Mary McCord, Denis McDonough, Arthur McGlynn, Jonathan Moffa, Sally Moyer, Mike Neufield, Sean Newell, Victoria Nuland, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Stephanie L. O’Sullivan, Lisa Page, Joseph Pientka, John Podesta, Samantha Power, E.W. “Bill” Priestap, Sarah Raskin, Steve Ricchetti, Susan Rice, Rod Rosenstein, Gabriel Sanz-Rexach, Nathan Sheets, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Glenn Simpson, Steve Somma, Peter Strzok, Michael Sussman, Adam Szubin, Jonathan Winer, Christopher Wray, and Sally Yates.

That list of former officials ranges across the Obama White House, Justice Department, FBI, intelligence community, State Department, Defense Department, Treasury, U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

