Planned Parenthood: ‘We Demand’ Coronavirus Funding for Abortions

Planned Parenthood says, “We demand more,” including American taxpayers footing the bill for abortions in House Democrats’ HEROES Act.

The House’s #HeroesAct addresses critical domestic needs in our current public health crisis.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UhVztOOuur — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) May 14, 2020

Using the narrative that women are “bearing the heaviest burden” of fighting the pandemic, the nation’s largest abortion business says that claim means women have the right to end the lives of the unborn.

“We’re the essential workers,” Alexis McGill Johnson, acting CEO of Planned Parenthood, told Popsugar in a piece published last week. “We’re literally on the trains, we’re the ones who are essential healthcare workers, and child-care workers, and education workers. Our bodies are essential — but we can’t control them, right?”

The abortion industry giant states House Democrats’ $3 trillion coronavirus HEROES Act will address this “systemic inequality” women are experiencing during the pandemic:

Women are on the front lines and facing the harshest impacts of this pandemic. This systemic inequality in our nation can not be ignored and must be addressed by Congress in its next COVID-19 relief bill. #WeDemandMore https://t.co/4XZ2FC3QJ9 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) May 11, 2020

Don’t let Congress ignore us. Add your name to demand the support women and their families need during this crisis: https://t.co/2lPa4o1tpo #WeDemandMore pic.twitter.com/pbbpcEyOt7 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) May 17, 2020

Two weeks ago, Johnson even touted the “silver lining” of the coronavirus pandemic is that Planned Parenthood has used telehealth technology to provide drug-induced, at-home abortions.

One Planned Parenthood official in New York State boasted that the organization’s new tele-abortion service is so much in demand that one mother began her drug-induced abortion “at home with her children running around behind her.”

Dr. Meera Shah, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, told the Associated Press (AP), “We provided a medication abortion to an EMT while she was sitting in her ambulance. We provided abortion care to a mother who was at home with her children running around behind her.”

Planned Parenthood received considerable criticism for using the coronavirus crisis to achieve its goal of taxpayer-funded abortion from Twitter users and pro-life leaders.

What kind of psycho thinks a coronavirus relief package needs more abortion funding? — Alex Madajian (@AlexMadajian) May 17, 2020

Hard no. Killing unborn babies #WeDemandNoMore — Robert (@RRangel4JC) May 17, 2020

“Once again, the abortion industry is prioritizing its own self-interest over the real needs of the women it claims to serve, arguing that Americans should be forced to pay for abortions with our hard-earned taxpayer dollars,” said Catherine Glenn Foster, president of Americans United for Life, in a statement sent to Breitbart News.

She added;

This latest attempt to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which protects taxpayers from funneling money towards abortion businesses, must be rejected. Congress should focus on guiding our nation through this pandemic and providing real, life-affirming support to Americans in need, not on fulfilling the wish list of Planned Parenthood.

Psychologist and Christian leader Dr. James Dobson also said in a statement the HEROES Act “has nothing to do with our current health and economic calamity.”

“It is appalling the Democrats are willing to mortgage the future of our children and grandchildren, all to ram through a socialist agenda that runs counter to the wishes of most Americans, not to mention the Constitution of the United States!” he added.

Dr. James Dobson Condemns Democrats’ $3 Trillion Aid Package that ‘Has Nothing to Do with Our Current Health and Economic Calamity’ Read @DrJamesCDobson's Statement: https://t.co/goGo0zZrfC — Dobson Policy Center (@DobsonPolicyCtr) May 15, 2020

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s massive bill is “full of giveaways to the abortion lobby.”

“Not only does the bill fund abortion and health plans that cover abortion, it includes subsidies to the abortion industry,” she explained. “American taxpayers have repeatedly and clearly expressed their opposition to using their hard-earned dollars to fund the destruction of innocent human life, and there will be political repercussions if members of Congress use the pandemic as an excuse to ignore their will.”

In its latest annual report for 2018-2019, Planned Parenthood revealed the organization performed a record high number of abortions while it also received record high taxpayer funding.