Lindsey Graham Vows to Release Report on Obama FBI Before Election  

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Tuesday that he plans on completing his panel’s investigation into the FBI’s probe of now-debunked collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia and release a public report on the findings ahead of November’s presidential election.

“I want to do it before the election — I want to get all the information out there,” Graham told reporters, according to CNN.

“I’m trying to explain to the American people what happened in Crossfire Hurricane,” Graham said, referencing the bureau’s codename for the Russia counterintelligence investigation. “I gave Mueller all the space he needed to do his job. He’s done his job, we got the Mueller report, we’re going to do this by October.”

On Monday, Graham announced that his committee plans to vote June 4 on a subpoena authorization to solicit testimony and investigate documents from top Obama-era officials as part of his probe into Crossfire Hurricane as well as FISA abuse. The subpoenas will cover fired FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper.

Last week, Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (I-AI) released a declassified list of Obama officials who had requested names, such as former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, to be “unmasked” between November 8, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2017. The list included Clapper, Brennan, along with former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power, former White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Earlier May, the Department of Justice dropped its criminal case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to making false statements to the FBI over his communications with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak during President Donald Trump’s transition period.