Donald Trump: Gretchen Whitmer Should Free Michigan to Help Flood Victims

President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lift the draconian coronavirus lockdowns in her state after two dams burst due to flooding.

“Governor must now ‘set you free’ to help,” Trump wrote to Michigan residents on Twitter. “Will be with you soon!”

Whitmer has closed nonessential businesses through May 28th due to the coronavirus, making Michigan one of the most strict states on mandatory lockdowns.

Floodwaters breached two dams in Midland County as officials are currently evacuating up to 10,000 people in the area.

The president said that the “best” military and FEMA teams were responding to the tragedy.

“My team is closely monitoring the flooding in Central Michigan – Stay SAFE and listen to local officials,” he said. “Our brave First Responders are once again stepping up to serve their fellow citizens, THANK YOU!”