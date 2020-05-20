Nancy Pelosi: Unnamed ‘Doctors’ Ask Me What’s the Matter with Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday claimed unnamed doctors ask her “what’s the matter” with President Donald Trump, suggesting that medical professionals have expressed concern to her about the president’s mental health.

“I hear doctors talk to me about saying, ‘what’s the matter with him?'” Pelosi claimed during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill.

Nancy Pelosi said President Trump is like a child "with doggy doo on his shoes" and that doctors have asked her, "What is the matter with him?" https://t.co/jZgfeFKUF2 pic.twitter.com/Lh92kELgDc — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 20, 2020

“The things he says are so inappropriate for a President of the United States. The comments he makes about women — so inappropriate,” she added.

Earlier in her press conference, Pelosi bizarrely said that President Trump and other Trump administration have “doggie doo” on their shoes.

“It’s like a child who comes in with mud on their pants, that’s the way it is, they are outside playing. He comes in with doggie doo on his shoes, and everybody that works for him has that on their shoes too for a very long time to come,” the speaker remarked.

Pelosi made the comments as she defended calling President Trump “morbidly obese,” saying that her comments were “a dose of his own medicine” that was both “factual” and “sympathetic.”

“I didn’t say anything about the president. I gave him a dose of his own medicine,” Pelosi replied when asked about her jab about the president’s weight. “I was only quoting what doctors had said about him and I was being factual in a very sympathetic way.”

On Monday evening, Pelosi called President Trump “morbidly obese” when pressed about the president taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, as a preventative treatment against the Chinese coronavirus.

“As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese, they say,” the speaker told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. “So, I think it’s not a good idea.”

President Donald Trump hit back at Pelosi on Tuesday, saying she was a “sick woman” with “a lot of mental problems.”

Hours later, Pelosi expressed surprise over the president’s comment, calling it a “sensitive” reaction.

“He’s always talking about other people’s avoir du poids, their weight, their pounds,” the speaker told MSNBC.

“I don’t want to spend any more time on his distraction because, as you see in the last couple of days, so much of the time has been spent on what he said,” she added. “Rather than that, I think he should recognize his words weigh a ton. Instead of telling people to put Lysol into their lungs or taking a medication that’s not been approved except under certain circumstances. He should be saying that your previous guest mentioned things that will help people.”