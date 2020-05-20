Poll: Democrats More Worried and Lonely, Less Happy than Republicans

As many states begin to reopen their economies following the coronavirus shutdowns, Democrats are far more likely to say they are worried and less likely to say they are happy.

Sixty-six percent of Democrats told pollsters they experienced happiness during a lot of the previous day, Gallup said. Seventy-seven percent of Republicans reported being happy.

Fifty-eight percent of Democrats said they were worried, compared with 38 percent of Republicans.

Democrats were also substantially more likely to say they were lonely. Twenty-eight percent said they had experienced loneliness during the previous day, compared with just 19 percent of Republicans.

Boredom, however, cuts across partisan lines. Forty-two percent of Democrats report boredom while 40 percent of Republicans do.

Not surprisingly, single people are more worried, lonely, and bored, and less happy, than married people. Seventy-one percent of married people say they were happy the previous day, compared with 61 percent of single people. Forty-five percent of married people worried; fifty percent of single people worried. Thirty-nine percent of married people were bored versus 46 percent of single people. Seventeen percent of marrieds were lonely, while 36 percent of singles were.

America’s emotional health is improving, Gallup said. Happiness is up five points to 72 percent in the poll taken between April 27 and May 10, compared with 67 percent in the poll taken between March 26 and April 6. Worry dropped from 59 percent in the earlier poll to 47 percent in the recent poll. Boredom dropped from 46 percent to 41 percent.

Loneliness, however, is unchanged at 24 percent.