Russian Nurse Punished for Only Wearing Bikini Under PPE

A Tula, Russia, nurse is facing penalties for wearing nothing but a “swimming suit” beneath a clear protective suit along with gloves and goggles in the COVID-19 ward.

First reported by local Russian newspaper Tula Pressa, the unidentified nurse was originally accused of wearing nothing but “lingerie” under her translucent personal protective equipment (PPE). Later, hospital administration admitted that the outfit was, in fact, merely a two-piece bathing suit.

The unnamed nurse claimed that she was not aware that her (lack of) outfit was visible through the gear and that it was simply too hot on the coronavirus treatment ward to wear anything more. The hospital cited her for “non-compliance with the requirements for medical clothing,” and told The Sun that “a disciplinary sanction was applied to the nurse of the infectious diseases department who violated [uniform] requirements.”

Despite the uproar, the hospital reported receiving “no complaints” from patients under her care, although one admitted feeling “some embarrassment.” In fact, many Russians responded to the viral story by applauding the stunt: “At least someone has a sense of humor in this gloomy, gloomy reality,” said Sergey Ratnikov. “Well done, she raised the mood of the patients,” another said.

“Why punish the nurse?” someone asked. “You need to reward her. Seeing this outfit, no one wants to die.”