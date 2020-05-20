Watch Live: ‘Operation Haircut’ at Michigan Capitol

Barbers and haircutters are on the Michigan capitol lawn on Wednesday as residents call for the state to be reopened.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition organized the protest, dubbed, “Operation Haircut,” from noon to 3:00 p.m. in downtown Lansing.

“Operation Haircut is designed to demonstrate the insanity still rampant in Lansing,” MCC co-founder Marian Sheridan.

“Michigan needs to be reopened now to end the reign of Michigan’s power hungry bureaucrats. We are suffering from a #Whitmerdepression.”

The protest is in response to barbers and haircutters being deemed “nonessential” by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been targeted 77-year-old Owosso barber Karl Manke, who had refused to close his shop.

It wasn’t until Whitmer’s administration stripped him of his operating license that he finally did.

“Citizens are tired of being treated like babies,” Meshawn Maddock, MCC co-founder, said.

“Citizens are fed up. Join us in Lansing on May 20. Get a free haircut. Then, importantly, let’s get Michigan back to work, before it is too late.”

