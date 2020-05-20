After BJ Baldwin, president of Baldwin Motorsports, shot an attacker in Las Vegas to save his girlfriend he stressed he would not have been able to protect her if Joe Biden’s gun controls had been in place.

On April 26, 2020, Breitbart News reported Baldwin, a concealed permit holder, shot and killed an attacker around 2 a.m. in a Las Vegas parking lot.

Baldwin Motorsports released details on the night of the alleged attack and subsequent shooting:

Baldwin…had just finished a late dinner with his girlfriend, when 2 men approached quickly. One of them had a gun pointed directly at the girlfriend and began to fire. The girlfriend sought cover and the gunman then directed his attention to Baldwin, and began to fire several times at Baldwin, who sought cover. Baldwin, who possesses a valid concealed weapons permit, returned fire and the shooter went down.

Baldwin discussed the harrowing incident with the NRA and used a May 19, 2020, video to explain his belief that he and his girlfriend would have been unable to defend themselves if Biden’s gun control had been in place.

Baldwin said, “Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke are totally comfortable with my girlfriend and I laying face-down dead in a parking lot as long at it doesn’t interfere with their gun control agenda.”

As a criminal pointed a gun directly at him & his girlfriend, father, champion racer, & NRA member @BJBaldwin97 had to make a decision. Objective: Getting home to his kids. That's when firearms training kicked in. He fired 10 shots. All 10 shots hit the target. pic.twitter.com/KnH35iYTYG — NRA (@NRA) May 19, 2020

Baldwin stressed that good things happen when good people are armed. He said, “The simple fact is, a good citizen with the ability to defend their lives and to defend the lives of their families, they are a tremendous asset to society.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.