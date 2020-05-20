A string of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) took aim at the United Nations on Wednesday, asking why it has been missing in action as the Chinese coronavirus disaster unfolded.

They pointed to universally ignored U.N. Security Council calls for a global ceasefire as evidence of the globalist body’s spectacular irrelevance during the biggest public health crisis in three generations.

The criticism came as the U.N. bureaucracy claimed success in publishing a list of the “correct” words to use if someone’s gender isn’t known.

It suggests using humankind instead of mankind, swapping chairman for chair and replacing husband or wife with spouse as ways to soothe international discourse and promote peaceful harmony among nations.

What you say matters. Help create a more equal world by using gender-neutral language if you're unsure about someone's gender or are referring to a group. https://t.co/QQRFPY4VRn #GenerationEquality via@UN_Women pic.twitter.com/koxoAZZuxq — United Nations (@UN) May 18, 2020

“The paralysis of the Security Council in the face of Covid is shameful. To millions of people, it is also incomprehensible,” said David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee.

Rob Malley, president and CEO of the International Crisis Group, blames Washington and Beijing for the U.N.’s inability to get member states to agree on anything.

He said the two countries “have treated these negotiations as an opportunity for a blame-game over the origins of Covid-19 rather than an opening to make a straightforward call for a reduction in violence during the pandemic.”

Neither country “seems able or willing to show leadership at the U.N. during a global crisis,” Malley claimed.

Wednesday’s pointed criticisms are not the first time the U.N.’s failure to be anything but a spectacularly funded debating society during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic has been highlighted.

As Breitbart News reported, Oxfam International branded U.N. ceasefire calls “a catastrophic failure”, releasing a report saying the U.N. has been totally ignored in its efforts to be a peacebroker.

It outlined that fighting continues unabated across war-torn countries, undermining global efforts to combat the viral epidemic which has infected more than 4.1 million people and caused more than 300,000 deaths worldwide.

Unlike the Security Council, the U.N. General Assembly has managed to at least adopt two slim pandemic-related resolutions, one on April 3 aimed at strengthening international cooperation and the other on April 20 to call for equal access to any future vaccines.

All this is being played out as the U.N. agency specifically charged with handling the world’s response to the epidemic, the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), has drawn trenchant criticism for its bungled actions and inability to take any course of action without first seeking the approval of the Chinese Communist Party.

The U.N. has roused itself however when it comes to a matter it is exceptionally good at: asking the world for more money, something U.S. President Donald Trump has not let pass without comment:

So make all Member Countries pay, not just the United States! https://t.co/IVbE4MqBVl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

In March it sought $2 billion to be transferred from wealthy countries to the poor via the globalist body as an aid in tackling the global viral pandemic.

The slim financial response that followed prompted another call for funds earlier this month, lifting the target to $6.7 billion to accommodate the U.N.’s all new, specially updated global plan to counter the viral epidemic.

Last December the U.N. General Assembly adopted a stand-alone budget of $3 billion for operations to cover the year 2020, after claiming throughout 2019 it was underfunded and in need of an urgent financial bailout via increased global taxpayer contributions.

Barely two months before that, a series of cutbacks began at the U.N.’s New York headquarters, starting with the heating being turned down, the diplomats’ bar shuttering early at 5pm and meetings canceled along with diminished first class global travel budgets.

Now bars are open again as long as diplomats require and first-class travel resumed as well as expanded use of private jets.