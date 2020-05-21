Donald Trump: ‘I Want to Get Our Churches Open’

President Donald Trump expressed his interest at the White House on Thursday in getting more churches reopened despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He blamed Democrat governors for keeping churches closed.

“The churches are not being treated with respect by a lot of the Democrat governors,” Trump commented to reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Michigan on Thursday afternoon. “I want to get our churches open, and we’re going to take a very strong position on that very soon,” he added.

When reporters asked him if he would include mosques in his effort, he said he would.

Recent reports revealed that the White House disputed proposed Centers for Disease Control guidelines prepared for the reopening of churches, delaying their release.

A Trump administration official told CNBC that the White House wanted a more federal approach to the guidelines.

The White House reaffirmed the president’s interest in getting churches reopened.

“Not only is it good for the community; it’s their right under the Constitution to worship freely without government intrusion,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said to CNBC. “The Trump Administration will always protect that right and continue to partner with states to ensure congregations are properly protected as restrictions are responsibly eased.”