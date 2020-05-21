Illegal Alien Accused of Abusing Children by Forcing them Into Ice Baths

An illegal alien is accused of abusing two children by hitting them with belts and forcing them into ice baths.

Meiri Josari Lara-Oliva, a 23-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested by the Cobb County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office this week and charged with two counts of first-degree child cruelty, one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of third-degree child cruelty after allegedly forcing two children into ice baths.

According to law enforcement officials, Lara-Oliva hit one of the children in the face with a belt and hit the second child on the back with a belt. After, officials said Lara-Oliva forced both children into an ice bath.

Officials said Lara-Oliva submerged one of the children in the ice bath “with intent to murder.” A third child told officials they witnessed all of the abuse.

Lara-Oliva is being held at the Cobb County Jail thanks to a detainer by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.