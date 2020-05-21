Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) on Thursday lashed out at President Donald Trump for not publicly wearing a face mask during his visit to a Ford manufacturing plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, comparing him to a “petulant child, who refuses to follow the rules.”

@realDonaldTrump's actions in Michigan today were extremely disappointing, and yet totally predictable. Even though you have a president who doesn't care about you, you have a governor and attorney general who do. Watch my response on @CNN below. ⬇️pic.twitter.com/OQfJSc5S7T — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) May 21, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: