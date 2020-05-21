The majority of Americans do not support providing taxpayer-funded federal relief to illegal aliens during the Chinese coronavirus crisis, a new survey reveals.

While President Trump’s administration deposited $1,200 stimulus checks to most Americans as coronavirus relief, House Democrats passed a plan providing 11 to 22 million illegal aliens with $1,200 stimulus checks, jobs, and amnesty to remain in the U.S.

The latest Pew Research Center survey finds that Americans, by a majority, do not support giving taxpayer-funded coronavirus relief to illegal aliens.

In total, only about 37 percent of Americans, or less than 3-in-8, support providing illegal aliens with stimulus checks. The survey showed that no age group, by a majority, supports coronavirus relief for illegal aliens. Likewise, only 33 percent of men and 41 percent of women support such a policy.

A wide margin of support for coronavirus relief for illegal aliens differs on whether an American was born in the U.S. or in a foreign country. For instance, about 55 percent of native-born Americans said they support stimulus checks for illegal aliens. Foreign-born, naturalized Americans supported the policy by 68 percent, a 13-point margin.

Even among Democrat voters, stimulus checks for illegal aliens is not broadly popular. For example, a slim majority of about 56 percent of registered Democrats said they support coronavirus relief for illegal aliens, as well as only 14 percent of Republicans.

This week, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) introduced legislation that defunds states using taxpayer money to give illegal aliens coronavirus stimulus checks, as California has done.

Recent surveys find overwhelming support for a pause to all immigration.

The latest Washington Post/University of Maryland poll revealed that about 65 percent of all Americans said they support suspending all immigration at the moment. An Ipsos Poll conducted last month found that nearly 8-in-10 Americans said they supported a full immigration moratorium.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.