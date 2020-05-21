Joe Biden (D), the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee, has asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) to undergo the vetting process to be considered as his potential running mate, CBS News reported on Thursday.

“Sen. @amyklobuchar has officially been asked by@JoeBiden to undergo vetting to be considered for his VP, sources tell @CBSNews,” reported CBS News reporter Bo Erickson:

A senior Biden aide confirms: Vetting process is “underway.” Biden says he is considering a dozen women politicians. W/@edokeefe https://t.co/ttrLKeBxZi — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) May 21, 2020

Some have speculated that Klobuchar, who abruptly dropped out of the race ahead of Super Tuesday and subsequently threw her political weight behind her former rival, has remained on Biden’s list of potential running mates. While this does not indicate that she has definitively secured the position, it does mean she is under serious consideration.

“He can bring our country together and build that coalition of our fired-up Democratic base, and it is fired up, as well as Independents and moderate Republicans, because we do not in our party want to just eek by a victory,” Klobuchar said upon her endorsement in March.

“We want to win big and Joe Biden can do that,” she added.

Biden committed to selecting a female running mate during CNN’s Democrat debate in March.

“If I’m elected president, my cabinet, my administration will look like the country,” he said. “I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be my vice president.”

“There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow,” the former vice president added. “I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who has come under a wave of scrutiny over her severe lockdown orders, told NBC’s Today 3rd Hour on Tuesday that she has also had an “opening conversation” with Biden on serving as his potential running mate. She emphasized, however, that the conversation was relatively informal.

“It was just an opening conversation, and it’s not something that I would call a professional, formalized vetting,” she explained. “I am making a little bit of time to stay connected to the campaign, but the most important thing that I have to do right now is be the governor of my home state.”

“That’s all that matters to me in this moment, and that’s where I’m going to stay all my energy focused,” Whitmer added.