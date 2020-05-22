Intrusion Suspect Caught After His Daughter Reports Him Shot

A suspect in a foiled Fort Worth, Texas, home invasion was apprehended by police after his daughter called to report her father had been shot.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the suspect was shot by the homeowner around 6:20 a.m. Sunday. He and two other suspects were allegedly dressed in black, and “kicked in” the front door of a home in the 2700 block of Northwest 34th Street. The homeowner responded by shooting two rounds at the suspects.

One of the rounds struck the suspect, whose daughter ended up calling police to report the gunshot wound.

WFAA reported that all the suspects ran once the homeowner opened fire. Two of them were quickly apprehended and the third was captured after his daughter’s phone call.

