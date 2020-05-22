Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump Trade Barbs on Twitter — ‘I Did My Duty and You’re Damn Fortunate I Did’

The fractured relationship between President Donald Trump and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, now a candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, took a turn for the worse late Friday evening.

Trump tweeted out his support for Sessions’ opponent, former Auburn University football head coach Tommy Tuberville but not without taking a shot at his former attorney general by urging his followers not to trust Sessions.

3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda! https://t.co/pCi7jftce2 https://t.co/sAn1VbxNwc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Sessions fired back at Trump, arguing his recusal was justified and characterizing Trump as having been “damn fortunate” for the recusal.

.@realdonaldtrump Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law. I did my duty & you're damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law & resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do. https://t.co/QQKHNAgmiE — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 23, 2020

Sessions went on to attack his opponent, Tuberville. He called Tuberville “a coward” and questioned his positions of China, trade and immigration.

Tuberville's a coward who is rightly too afraid to debate me. He says you're wrong on China & trade. He wants to bring in even more foreign workers to take American jobs. That's not your agenda and it's not mine or Alabama's. I know Alabama. Tuberville doesn't. — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 23, 2020

The recusal has been a front-and-center topic ever since Sessions’ announcement that he was a candidate in what was a crowded primary last November. Sessions released a letter last week addressing his recusal, arguing that it was necessary under the law.

According to a Cygnal poll conducted May 7-10 among 607 likely GOP primary voters, Tuberville leads Sessions by a whopping 23 points.

Sessions finished second in the March 3 Republican primary, two points behind Tuberville. However, shortly after the primary, Trump gave his support to Tuberville.

Sessions and Tuberville face off in a July 14 runoff initially slated for March 31 but delayed to give the state of Alabama time to get a better handle on the coronavirus pandemic.

The winner of the primary will face incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), who defeated former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in a special election in 2017 to fill Sessions’ old seat.

