WATCH — Joe Biden Doesn’t Realize Earpiece Is Out: ‘Turn Up the Volume’

Joe Biden suffered an awkward moment on Friday when his earpiece came out of place during an interview and he did not realize it.

During an appearance on CNBC, the device could be seen sticking out of his left ear:

“I’m sorry,” he said. “I get frustrated — not with you: the situation.”

As the host attempted to continue, Biden said, “I’m having trouble hearing you. Can they turn up the volume a little bit for me?”

He turned his head, speaking to someone off camera, and the earpiece pulled farther away.

“I’m having trouble hearing you. I do apologize.”

The host said they would “try to get the volume turned up.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.