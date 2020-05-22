John James: Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment ‘Pathetic’ — ‘Carry Hot Sauce in Your Purse Next Time’

Michigan U.S. Senate candidate John James blasted Joe Biden on Friday after the Democrat presidential frontrunner claimed “you ain’t black” if black Americans support President Donald Trump.

Vice President @JoeBiden ‘s latest quote is both pathetic & hurtful. Challenging millions on their blackness is condescending. The GOP was started to oppose slavery. I have the right to think and vote for myself along with all other Americans, including black Americans. pic.twitter.com/RRURX1eMbY — John James (@JohnJamesMI) May 22, 2020

“Vice President Biden, with all due respect, your latest comments are both pathetic and hurtful,” he said in a video shared to social media.

“I think in a civil discourse, we can have our disagreements on politics, but you challenging me, and millions of other people out there on their blackness. Descendants of slaves, from you,” he said, pointing at the camera.

“You’re embarrassing yourself, Mr. Vice President. Should you even be running for President in a Democratic Party that says they’re for black people?” he said.

“Do you really believe that black people are owned by the Democratic Party? Do you really believe that a black person who doesn’t vote for you is therefore not legitimately black?” James continued.

“Have you forgotten that the Republican Party was started in opposition of the Democratic Party that thought it was okay to own people?” he said.

“I am a man, Mr. Vice President,” James declared.

“Too many people have died to have the right to think and vote for myself, but I wonder if Sen. Peters agrees with you,” he said, referring to U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, James’ likely opponent.

“I bet he does. When I get a chance to debate him, I think I’ll ask,” he said.

Breitbart News sought comment from Peters’ office, and it was not immediately returned.

James said Biden should think “long and hard” about what he said.

“And also, your use of the word ‘ain’t.’ You should also make sure you carry hot sauce in your purse next time,” he ended.

That dig was in reference to a 2016 incident where Hillary Clinton told The Breakfast Club — the same program where Biden made his now-infamous statement — that she carries hot sauce in her purse, a remark widely seen as pandering to the black hosts.

