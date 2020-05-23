Donald Trump Returns to Golf Course During Coronavirus Outbreak

President Donald Trump went golfing on Saturday, the first time he has hit the links since the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump has spent the past weeks urging the country to reopen and return to normal despite fears of the virus.

On Sunday, Trump called in to the NBC Sports broadcast of a golf tournament for coronavirus relief efforts and discussed the importance of sports.

“We want to get sports back. We miss sports,” Trump said. “We need sports in terms of the psyche, the psyche of our country.”

Trump also spoke Sunday about missing the game, as the last time he golfed was on March 8 at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I do miss it. I haven’t played, really, since this problem that we have started. I haven’t been able to play golf for a while. I’ve been very busy,” Trump said.

The president traveled via motorcade to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday morning. Golf courses in the Washington, DC, metro area have largely been reopened.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, said Friday that it is fine for Americans to be outdoors for the Memorial Day weekend, citing golf, tennis, and visits to the beach among approved activities.