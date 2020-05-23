Judge in Michael Flynn Case Hires Brett Kavanaugh’s Lawyer

Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, who is presiding over the trial of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, has hired Beth Wilkinson, an attorney who also represented Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his confirmation fight.

Sullivan was ordered Thursday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to submit a response to Flynn’s petition for a writ of mandamus compelling him to drop the charges against him, as requested earlier this month by the Department of Justice.

The Washington Post reported Saturday:

In a rare step that adds to this criminal case’s already unusual path, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan has retained Beth Wilkinson to represent him in defending his decision to a federal appeals court in Washington, according to a person familiar with the hire who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. The U.S. District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is now examining the judge’s actions and the larger case against Flynn after lawyers for President Trump’s former national security adviser asked the court to force Sullivan to toss Flynn’s guilty plea. Wilkinson, known for her top-notch legal skills and get-results style, is expected to file a notice with the court in the coming week about representing the judge. … Wilkinson represented Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh when he was a Supreme Court nominee and battling accusations he had sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when they were both teens.

Wilkinson is also married to CNN political analyst David Gregory. Judge Sullivan has until June 10 to respond.