Donald Trump Lays Wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

President Donald Trump recognized Memorial Day on Monday, laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The president saluted as he stood with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper as the national anthem was played.

First lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, and many other military officials stood nearby, maintaining social distance during the ceremony occurring in the midst the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump stood in silence for a few moments before pausing and placing his hand on the wreath. Military “Taps” was then played as the president turned and stood in silence in front of the tomb before leaving.

The simple ceremony honors all of the fallen soldiers of the United States Armed Soldiers and those missing in action.

The president also plans to travel to Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday afternoon.