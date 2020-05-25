Watch: Shaun White Takes Time to Skateboard with Young Fans

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White granted a special request from some small but enthusiastic fans on Wednesday.

In an undeniably adorable video posted to Instagram on May 20, legendary snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White stops his car to grant a special request. White, wearing a mask and carefully distant from the children amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, can be seen pulling some basic tricks on small wooden ramps set up for the children, who eagerly watched.

In between his own miniature runs, White can be seen clapping and cheering the children on as they make heroic attempts to imitate the extreme sports star. The post has already garnered more than 200,000 likes as of the time of this writing.

“When you drive by a request like this you can’t say no. Definitely brought back some memories seeing these kids killing it on their starter ramp in the neighborhood, so I stopped to skate with them from a safe distance,” the famous athlete wrote on Instagram. “Hard to see cuz the masks but I was stoked to put smiles on some young faces during these tough times and these kids definitely brightened my day… thanks for the session.”