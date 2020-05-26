Donald Trump: ‘Very Unusual’ Joe Biden Wearing Mask Outside with Wife

President Donald Trump said he was puzzled that former Vice President Joe Biden wore a mask on Monday during an outdoor Memorial Day event during the coronavirus pandemic, but Trump denied making fun of him.

“Biden can wear a mask, but he was standing outside with his wife, perfect conditions, perfect weather,” Trump said when asked about it.

Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, arrived at a Memorial Day event wearing black masks as they laid a wreath in honor of soldiers who gave their lives in service to the United States.

Trump noted that he had not seen Biden and his wife not wearing masks with each other when they were indoors.

“They’re inside, they don’t wear masks, and so I thought it was very unusual that he had one on,” he said.

Trump denied mocking Biden by retweeting a photo of the former vice president in a mask posted by Fox News host Brit Hume.

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

“I thought it was fine, I wasn’t criticizing him at all. Why would I do a thing like that?” Trump asked.

Trump responded to a question from Reuters reporter Jeff Mason about Biden and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

When Mason asked a second question, Trump urged him to remove his mask so he could understand him.

Can you take it off, because I can’t hear you,” Trump said.

“I’ll just speak louder sir,” Mason replied.

“Because you want to be politically correct, go ahead,” Trump said.

“No sir, it’s just because I want to wear the mask,” Mason replied.