Donald Trump Warns of ‘Rigged Election’ with ‘Fraudulent’ Mail-in Ballots

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday the 2020 election would be “rigged” thanks to Democrats pushing mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This will be a Rigged Election. No way!” Trump wrote on Twitter and Facebook.

The president predicted mass voter fraud in 2020, thanks to Democrat officials using the pandemic to institute mail-in voting.

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” he wrote.

The president pointed to California’s governor Gavin Newsom who signed an executive order to mail ballots to all voters in the November 3 general election.

“Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged and even illegally printed out and fraudulently signed,” Trump said.

The Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee, and California Republican Party have filed a lawsuit to block the action, arguing that it is unconstitutional.

Trump warned that Democrat activists would use the mail-in vote option to generate more votes for their party.

“That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote,” he wrote.