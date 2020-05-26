Over 40 Shot, 10 Fatally, Across Memorial Weekend in Chicago

Over 40 people were shot, ten fatally, over Memorial Weekend in gun-controlled Chicago. Local news reports the shootings and deaths came despite a stay-at-home order.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports an approximate number of shooting victims at 48, fatal and non-fatal combined.

On Sunday, Breitbart News reported four people were killed and 11 others injured in shootings in Chicago during the first 36 hours of Memorial Weekend alone.

The first two fatal shootings of the weekend were discovered around 8 p.m. on Friday. Police found “a 32-year-old male victim…shot to death inside a residence” and a 35-year-old who was shot to death in an unrelated attack at roughly the same time.

The carnage in Chicago occurred even though hundreds of “mediators” had been sent out into hot spots around the city, trying to reduce violence.

Fox 32 reported “a coalition of organizations is sending 370 community-based mediators to 72 locations across 12 neighborhoods in hopes of tamping down Memorial Day weekend gun violence.”

