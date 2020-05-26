A Brooklyn, New York, grocery store was reportedly arrested after using an unlicensed gun to shoot an alleged knife-wielding robbery suspect Monday night.

CBS New York reports that the incident occurred at the Rose Family Grocery Store just after 11 p.m. The suspect, Edwin Candelario, was allegedly wielding a knife and was shot multiple times by the clerk.

Candelario was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

ABC 7 reports that the clerk, an unidentified 34-year-old male, was arrested because he “was not licensed to have the gun.”



