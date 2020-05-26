Report: New York Store Clerk Arrested for Shooting Alleged Knife-Wielding Robber with Unlicensed Gun

YORK, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Police cordon tape seals off a street where police are searching a home at one of three locations in York as three people were arrested today in connection with the disappearance of missing chef Claudia Lawrence on April 22, 2015 in York, England. The new …
Christopher Furlong/Getty
AWR Hawkins

A Brooklyn, New York, grocery store was reportedly arrested after using an unlicensed gun to shoot an alleged knife-wielding robbery suspect Monday night.

CBS New York reports that the incident occurred at the Rose Family Grocery Store just after 11 p.m. The suspect, Edwin Candelario, was allegedly wielding a knife and was shot multiple times by the clerk.

Candelario was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

ABC 7 reports that the clerk, an unidentified 34-year-old male, was arrested because he “was not licensed to have the gun.”


AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.