Twitter Has Not Fact-checked Adam Schiff’s False Claims of ‘Russian Collusion’

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Democratic Representative Adam Schiff speaks during The 2018 New Yorker Festival - Andy Borowitz Brings His Popular Column, The Borowitz Report, To Life Onstage Featuring Democratic Representative Adam Schiff From California at Ethical Culture on October 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by …
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The New Yorker
Joel B. Pollak

Twitter’s new fact-checking policy evidently does not extend to Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), whose claims about Russian “collusion” with President Donald Trump remain unaltered, a year after they were disproven.

Schiff misled the media and the public for years about whether there was, in fact, evidence of “Russian collusion”:

 

Once Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report was actually released, it stated clearly that “the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Yet Schiff continued to claim the opposite — perhaps hoping no one would read the report:

Twitter has taken no action to correct any of Schiff’s tweets — particularly the last one, which was made after the Mueller report was released and the truth was known.

The consequences were severe. The false “Russia collusion” hoax consumed the leading institutions of the American media. To this day, a majority of Americans believe the Russia collusion conspiracy theory, thanks to the “fake news.”

On Tuesday, Twitter applied its fact-checking alert to Trump’s tweet warning about the possibility of voter fraud on mail-in ballots — at the same time that prosecutors actually charged a U.S. Postal Service worker with exactly that.

Democrats — including President Jimmy Carter — used to agree that “[a]bsentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.” Yet Twitter decided to mark Trump’s tweets as true. And despite voluminous evidence that Schiff was wrong about “Russia collusion,” his claimed remain unmarked and uncorrected on the platform.

