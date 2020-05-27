Joe Biden suffered another brain freeze on Wednesday when he told supporters during a campaign livestream that D-Day occurred on “December the 7th.”

Biden was commiserating about the close proximity of Delaware to Pennsylvania with the commonwealth’s governor and said, “We declared our independence on December the 7th, by the way, you know, and it’s not just D-Day.”

D-Day — the date of the U.S.’s invasion of mainland Europe during World War II — was June 6.

The attack on Pearl Harbor — “a date which will live in infamy” — was December 7.

Biden got the date of Delaware’s independence wrong, too.

According to History.com, that was June 15.

Gov. Tom Wolf didn’t correct Biden’s errors.

