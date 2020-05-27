Donald Trump Continues Pressing ‘Psycho Joe Scarborough’ About ‘Cold Case’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued tweeting about the conspiracy theory surrounding Joe Scarborough and the death of one of his interns, despite Twitter’s attempt to check the president’s freedom to post what he wanted on the platform.

“Psycho Joe Scarborough is rattled, not only by his bad ratings but all of the things and facts that are coming out on the internet about opening a Cold Case,” Trump wrote. “He knows what is happening!”

Scarborough’s intern, Lori Klausutis, died in 2001 after she fell and hit her head at his Florida office as the result of an undiagnosed heart condition, according to the coroner’s office.

The conspiracy theory about Scarborough and his intern was fueled by leftist activists Michael Moore and blogger Markos Moulitsas, and even joked about by Scarborough himself in an interview with Don Imus.

Twitter was sharply criticized by New York technology columnist Kara Swisher for allowing the messages about Scarborough and his dead intern to remain on the platform.

Swisher obtained and published a letter to Twitter from Klausutis’ husband who begged them to remove Trump’s tweets. Twitter apologized on Tuesday but allowed the tweets to remain. Scarbrough’s MSNBC co-host and third wife Mika Brzezinski also publicly demanded Twitter’s CEO take the tweets down.

Instead, the company on Tuesday night made news by labeled the president’s tweets about mail-in-voting fraud with an unprecedented fact-check.

Reporters repeatedly asked the White House on Tuesday why the president continued to question the events surrounding the intern’s death.

“Hopefully, someday, people are going to find out. It’s certainly a very suspicious situation,” Trump said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “Very sad. Very sad and very suspicious.”