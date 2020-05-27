Leftists Launch Dark Money Group to Hold Social Media ‘Accountable’

Leftists have launched a new dark money group called “Accountable Tech” aimed at “combating misinformation online” — essentially acting as gatekeepers of what is acceptable on social media.

The announcement, in Politico’s Playbook morning newsletter, comes on the heels of Twitter beginning to “fact-check” President Trump’s tweets on mail-in voting, as leftists are trying to push for mail-in voting in November.

It also comes amid a renewed push by leftists to get Twitter to delete the president’s tweets and stifle conservative views and content across all Big Tech companies including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

However, misinformation on the left has continued unchecked, even by the supposed “fact-checkers.” Twitter’s head of site integrity, Yoel Roth, responsible for its “fact-checking” platform, has tweeted in the past that members of the Trump administration are “actual Nazis,” as reported by Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak.

There is no information on who will fund the new group, Accountable Tech, on its website. It is a 501(c)(4), which means it does not have to disclose its donors.

Leftists have long decried dark money in politics, but after the election of Trump, they have embraced “watchdog” groups as means to attack his administration.

The group’s two employees listed on the website are both steeped in Democrat politics — far from being neutral arbiters of truth on social media.

Accountable Tech’s cofounder and executive director, Nicole Gill, described herself in her bio as an “experienced campaigner” who led efforts around tax policy, marriage equality, and health care.

She tweeted that the new group will “push for social media platforms” to take “immediate, meaningful, and achievable actions to better serve the public”:

.@accountabletech will push for social media platforms to take immediate, meaningful, and achievable actions to better serve the public & live up to their founding ideals. Join us by signing up for our news alerts at https://t.co/nVgMLWllF3, and following @accountabletech /end — Nicole Gill (@nicolelgill) May 27, 2020

The other cofounder is a former Obama administration and Hillary Clinton aide, Jesse Lehrich.

He described himself in his bio as having a “decade of experience in political communications and issue advocacy, including serving as the foreign policy spokesman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.”

“He was part of the team managing the response to Russia’s information warfare operation,” his bio said.

He tweeted Wednesday morning, “We need more [accountable tech]”:

simply put, we need more @accountabletech. in the coming days, we’ll be advocating for social media platforms to take specific, thoughtful, & achievable actions to better serve the public & live up to their founding ideals. (5/5) — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) May 27, 2020

Twitter on Tuesday for the first time “fact-checked” a tweet by Trump on mail-in voting. At the bottom of his tweets was a message from Twitter that said, “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.”

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

