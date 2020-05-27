Nolte: To Protect Joe Biden the Media Just Legitimized Racism and Sexual Assault

The same corporate media that regularly crybaby over Donald Trump upsetting all their precious norms, just normalized sexual assault and racism.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has stated publicly she believes presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden sexually assaulted Tara Reade and that Biden is lying about his innocence, which means Omar believes Biden is standing by silently as a victim of his own rape is personally destroyed by his supporters and the media (but I repeat myself). Nevertheless, despite her stated belief, Omar is still going to support Biden … and the national political media are okay with that.

Let me repeat that… A high profile congresswoman says she supports for president a man whom she believes is a rapist … and the national political media have not challenged her on that.

Need it even be said that I don’t know of a single Trump supporter who has said the same — not even in private. Honestly, I don’t know a single Trump supporter who believes he’s guilty of even one of the (absurd) misconduct allegations against and said they don’t care.

Omar isn’t the only Democrat who said this. Feminist attorney Lisa Bloom also said she believes Biden sexually assaulted Reade and doesn’t care — she is still throwing her support behind a man who she believes committed a sexual assault. And once again the media did not blink an eye, are okay with normalizing such a thing.

Welcome to the media’s new standard, y’all… It is now perfectly okay to support someone for president whom you believe is guilty of a brutal and violent sexual assault.

Another new media standard is how sexual assault victims will now be treated…

Just look at how the media have reacted to Reade’s increasingly credible accusation Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993: by tearing her life completely apart like nothing we’ve seen since Sarah Palin.

Over the past few weeks, the media have openly coordinated a venomous campaign of personal annihilation against a woman who has seven — seven! — pieces of corroborating evidence to back up her allegation against Biden. And not a single one of the media’s smears against Reade have put a dent in her allegation or evidence. But we are supposed to write her off as a liar because she struggled to pay her rent, failed to make some car payments, and didn’t return some books.

Tara Reade is Joe Biden’s tenth accuser and brings with her a ton of compelling evidence to back her allegation, and the corporate media are so desperate to discredit her they’re forced to set an all new standard in attacking sexual assault victims: cherry pick the most embarrassing moments out of a 56-year-old life — moments that, frankly, are not all that embarrassing.

Welcome to the media’s new standard… Don’t be a rape victim unless you returned your books on time.

Then there is the media introducing the new norm of it being okay to elect an open racist as president.

To smear Trump as a racist the media are forced to lie. No one, however, has to lie to prove Joe Biden’s a racist.

Just last week, Joe Biden told black Americans that if they do not vote for him, they are not black.

And old white man with a long history of racist statements, with a recent history of praising segregationists and segregation, with describing black people as roaches, just told black Americans that unless they give him political power, they are not black … and the media are still supporting this man, protecting him, making excuses for him.

Finally, let’s not forget CNNLOL’s Jake Tapper and Jonathan Martin of the New York Times going so far as to claim there’s nothing wrong with the inappropriate way Biden touches prepubescent girls. If you’re looking for a babysitter, you might want to scratch Martin and Tapper off your list.

So as our country marches forward (or back, depending on your point of view), it is now okay to support rapists, racists, and people who touch children inappropriately.

Well done, media!

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.