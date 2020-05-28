Rioters Breach, Set Fire to Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct

Firefighters stand as an aerial hose sends water on hot spots of a building destroyed near the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, after a night of rioting and looting as protests continue over the death of George Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for …
AP Photo/Jim Mone
Kristina Wong

Rioters in Minneapolis breached the city police department’s third precinct and set fires, according to numerous eyewitness accounts and video posted online Thursday evening.

The precinct is getting “run through,” according to the narrator of a livestream posted Thursday evening, which showed buildings in flames and people yelling:

It was not clear if rioters had breached the police station within the precinct. A KARE local reporter said the station appeared to be “surrounded by flames.”

Local reporter Nick Woltman tweeted that the precinct appeared to be abandoned.

Townhall’s Julio Rosas tweeted that the police had abandoned the precinct:

Rosas tweeted video of police officers allegedly abandoning the precinct, with rioters chasing and throwing objects at them:

Earlier in the evening, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi reported that the third precinct is where the police officers involved in George Floyd’s death are from. “This has been the center of attention at this point.”

Protests, rioting, and looting in Minneapolis broke out earlier this week, after a Minneapolis police officer was captured on video kneeling on Floyd, who was facedown on the ground. Floyd, in the video, yelled that he could not breathe.

The officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired, but there are calls for their arrest, and President Trump has requested the Justice Department and the FBI investigate.

 

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.