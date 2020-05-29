Biden: I Only Meant Charlamagne tha God Wasn’t Black If He Won’t Back Me over Trump

Appearing Friday on CNN, former Vice President Joe Biden claimed Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God was “baiting me” in a recent interview in which the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee declared African-Americans “ain’t black” if they are unsure whether to support him over President Donald Trump in the November election. Biden also claimed he only meant Charlamagne wasn’t black if he wouldn’t support him over the current administration.

A partial transcript is as follows: