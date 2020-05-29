Claim: Bullet Shattered Window of AZ RNC Office During ‘MAGA Meet Up’

The Republican National Committee believes a bullet shattered a window near where GOP volunteers were hosting a “MAGA Meet Up.”

Fox News reports that the office in which the window was shattered is located in Bullhead City, Arizona, and the window itself was “near the front door.”

The situation was described as “scary,” but police do not believe the glass was shattered by a bullet.

The Bullhead City Police spokesperson said, “On Thursday, May 28, at about 7:20 p.m., police were called for a report of a weapons offense. The investigation revealed that an unknown object penetrated through the window and blinds. At this time, police do not know what caused the damage to the glass window; however, it is NOT believed to be caused by a firearm.”

Eyewitnesses countered the scenario presented by police, holding fast to the claim a gunshot caused the window to shatter. They said it was “extremely loud and quick” and “seemed like a gunshot, based on their experience with weaponry.”

National Review reported the incident as a “gunshot” as well.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.