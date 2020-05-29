The wife of Derek Chauvin, the arrested and charged former Minneapolis police officer at the center of George Floyd’s death, is seeking a divorce, according to her lawyer.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” a lawyer of Sekula Law Offices said in a statement Friday.

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time,” added the statement.

Earlier Friday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the third-degree murder and manslaughter charges against Chauvin.

“We have now been able to put together the evidence that we need,” Freeman stated.

The fired cop faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Floyd was pronounced dead after his arrest on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a grocery store. Video of the black American man gasping for breath as the white police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for several minutes quickly circulated online, igniting a four-day wave of protests and rioting in the Twin Cities and elsewhere in the country.

Chauvin was taken into custody Friday by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Freeman said prosecutors were still reviewing the evidence and indicated there could be further charges brought against Chauvin.

He and three other officers involved in Floyd’s death were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department shortly after the video was released. Freeman said investigations of the others were ongoing.

The UPI contributed to this report.