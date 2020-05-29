***Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

George Floyd protests are continuing across America on Friday after former police officer Derek Chauvin was earlier arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

8:00 PM:

7:55 PM: D.C.:

7:42 PM: D.C.:

7:40 PM:

7:32 PM: D.C.:

7:30 PM: White House on lockdown:

7:25 PM: Minneapolis:

7:23 PM: ATL:

7:20 PM: Obamas:

View this post on Instagram

Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on. Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it. It’s up to all of us—Black, white, everyone—no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out. It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets. I pray we all have the strength for that journey, just as I pray for the souls and the families of those who were taken from us.

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

7:15 PM:

7:10 PM: D.C.:

7:05 PM: ATL:

7 PM: Journalists not exempt in initial Minneapolis curfew order. St. Paul and Roseville have also issued curfew orders.

San Jose, CA:

Chicago Mayor Has two-word message for Trump:

Illinois Gov Pritzker:

 

Trump has spoken to Floyd family:

 

NYC:

D.C.:

HOU:

CNN’s Don Lemon praises Biden for his “empathy” and being a leader. CNN reporters also slammed President Donald Trump for being an arsonist who is now trying to put out his own fire after his tweets.

 

Top Biden Ally Says Not Right Time to Pick Klobuchar:

Biden spoke to Floyd’s family. He says he wants to keep the conversation private and says George was the “glue” that held the family together. Biden says he was everyones “brother.”

ATL:

Citizen Journalists: 

George Floyd’s family wants first-degree murder charges:

